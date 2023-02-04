Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 66,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Biopharmx Stock Up 0.4 %
About Biopharmx
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
