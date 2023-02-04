Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.39 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $17.25 or 0.00073636 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $302.10 million and $15.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00201018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

