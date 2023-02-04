Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,608.61

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $150,608.61 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,599,111 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.01349932 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $186,482.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

