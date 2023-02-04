Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $841.28 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $841.28 million and $33.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.67 or 0.00186205 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,449.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00588862 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00052411 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
