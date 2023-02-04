Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.27

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.27 and traded as low as $29.40. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 9,415 shares traded.
Blackhawk Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.