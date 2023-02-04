BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Position Lowered by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares during the period.

BTZ stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

