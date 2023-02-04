BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $450.49 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $330.80 or 0.01418478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $52.23 billion and $450.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,653 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,851.07697028 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 328.3902054 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $784,536,474.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

