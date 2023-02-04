BORA (BORA) Tops One Day Volume of $52.42 Million

BORA (BORA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. BORA has a market capitalization of $193.13 million and $52.42 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.24 or 0.29255554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00454886 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

