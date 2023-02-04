Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.45.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock opened at C$38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$31.26 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

