Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.08-$7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.08-1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.99.

NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

