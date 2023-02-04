BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 534.88 ($6.61).

BP stock opened at GBX 486.05 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 457.23. The company has a market cap of £88.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($386.93). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($461.43). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($386.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 211 shares of company stock worth $100,108.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

