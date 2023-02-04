BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.30) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.67) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £34.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.92.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.