Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.01 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 68,217 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of 283.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trevor Brown bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,580.71).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

