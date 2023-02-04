BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 14.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 891,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,319,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.