British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $507.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 345 ($4.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 505 ($6.24) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Get Rating)

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading

