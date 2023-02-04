British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 345 ($4.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 505 ($6.24) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

British Land Trading Down 1.4 %

British Land stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading

