Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $13.07

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

