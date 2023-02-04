Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Target Price at $202.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

