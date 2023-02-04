Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.