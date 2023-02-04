Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $109.42

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

