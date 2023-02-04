Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $14.00

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $966,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

