Brokerages Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reduced their target price on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.74) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of VLEEY opened at $11.32 on Monday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

