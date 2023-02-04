Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of BBU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

