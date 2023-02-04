Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.45 and last traded at C$29.25. 86,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 52,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

