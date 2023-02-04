BRR OpCo LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

