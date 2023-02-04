BRR OpCo LLC Invests $808,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,099,939 shares of company stock worth $168,286,596. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

