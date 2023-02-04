BRR OpCo LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

