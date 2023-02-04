Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %
BC stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 9.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
