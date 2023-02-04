BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

