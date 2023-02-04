BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.