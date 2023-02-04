BTIG Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
