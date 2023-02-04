BTIG Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

