Camden Capital LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $597.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $563.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

