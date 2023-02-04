Camden Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

