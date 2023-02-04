Camden Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

