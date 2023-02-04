Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $440.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

