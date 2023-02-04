Camden Capital LLC Sells 579 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

LOW stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

