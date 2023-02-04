Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $13.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

