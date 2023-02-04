Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
