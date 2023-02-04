Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

