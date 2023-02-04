Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $251-271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.95 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Canada Goose stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,527,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

