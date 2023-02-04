Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.87 million-$201.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.01 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

GOOS stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 9,527,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

