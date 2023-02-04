Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.04. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CFPUF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

