Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $774.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

