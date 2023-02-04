Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $13.76 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and approximately $268.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.65 or 0.07128298 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00089613 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030770 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00062422 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010783 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025045 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,431,262,324 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,713,922 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.