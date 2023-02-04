Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $76.82 Average PT from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.64.
Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %
Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.
