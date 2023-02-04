Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 95,881 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,965 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,997.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 681,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 659,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,520,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $32.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

