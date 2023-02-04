Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

EWT stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

