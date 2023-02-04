Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after buying an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,924,000 after buying an additional 105,271 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.