CBET Token Hits One Day Volume of $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,852.71 or 0.29210471 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00450601 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.