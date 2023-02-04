Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 23,692.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,861 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Hexcel worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

