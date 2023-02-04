Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 352,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

NYSE HWM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

