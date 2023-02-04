Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,226 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Darling Ingredients worth $79,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.